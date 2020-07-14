Rabbi Hurt in Poway Shooting Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud, Helped FBI, IRS Probes

By Ken Stone

The rabbi wounded during an attack on a synagogue in Poway last year pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to federal tax fraud charges and could face a maximum five-year prison term.

But federal prosecutors have recommended only probation for Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot in the finger during the attack that left one worshiper dead at Chabad of Poway.

“The government will make a recommendation that he not spend time in custody,” lead prosecutor Emily Allen told a press conference. Sentencing is set Oct. 19 before downtown federal Judge Cynthia Bashant.

Allen — who also helped prosecute resigned Rep. Duncan D. Hunter — said Goldstein’s work to bring people together in the aftermath of the shooting counted toward their sentencing recommendation. He also contributed with the investigation that led to five men pleading guilty.

Goldstein pleaded guilty to a scheme involving misuse of more than $6 million in synagogue donations for his and others’ personal financial gain, standing at the “epicenter” of many frauds, prosecutors said.

He agreed to pay restitution of perhaps $2.5 million — most of that to the IRS.

Others who pleaded guilty were Bruce Baker, Bijan Moossazadeh, Yousef Shemirani, Alexander Avergoon and Boris Shkoller. Avergoon fled to Latvia during the investigation but was extradited to America in October 2019, and remains in custody.

A federal complaint said Goldstein, 58, was involved in a scheme in which donors made large, tax-deductible contributions to the synagogue, then secretly got most of their money back.

Beginning around early 2010 and continuing through October 2018, Goldstein engaged in a conspiracy with several unnamed individuals to “fraudulently obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars for the co-conspirators’ personal use and benefit by using false information and fabricated records to pretend to be eligible for tax deductions, emergency funds, grants or donations and private loans,” the government says.

Prosecutors said that rather than using the purported donations for charitable purposes, the rabbi would secretly funnel approximately 90% of the funds back to the purported donors, with Goldstein keeping about 10% of the money.

“The purported donors would falsely claim to the IRS that 100% of their payments to the Chabad were tax-deductible charitable contributions, thereby reducing their personal income tax obligations, without disclosing Defendant’s kickback of the payments.”

Goldstein — who retired from congregation leadership in November — learned of the investigation in October 2018, long before he rose to prominence in the wake of the shooting. He signed his plea agreement in December 2019.

The rabbi met President Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House for the National Day of Prayer and spoke at the United Nations. He later welcomed Trump at Miramar Naval Air Station in a September visit to San Diego, escorted by Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

Vaus told Times of San Diego on Tuesday: “When I learned of this matter this morning I was shocked, disappointed and heartbroken for the congregants of Chabad.”

Updated at 2:33 p.m. July 14, 2020

