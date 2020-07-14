Man Who Allegedly Fired at Officers, Then Shot at SDPD HQ, Pleads Not Guilty

Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

An identity theft suspect who allegedly fired on San Diego police with a gun he retrieved from an officer’s bag while detained in a police cruiser at SDPD headquarters, then was shot by officers who returned fire, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges.

Bail was set at $750,000 for Keith Bergman, who is charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer and a firearm possession charge for allegedly firing on officers through the back window of a police cruiser on the night of July 5.

The 25-year-old defendant was wounded when officers returned fire, after which he was also bitten by a police dog while being re-arrested.

Deputy District Attorney Will Hopkins said Bergman was initially arrested earlier that evening for allegedly trying to use another person’s credit cards at a local hotel and threatening hotel security. Prosecutors have also filed an identity theft charge against Bergman in connection with that incident.

He was then transported to SDPD’s downtown headquarters. While unattended in the patrol SUV, Bergman allegedly slipped out of his handcuffs, broke a partition between the backseat and front seat, and got his hands on a gun inside an officer’s gear bag, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When officers returned to the vehicle, they saw that Bergman was armed and drew their firearms, issuing several commands for him to drop the weapon, police said.

After the officers took cover, Bergman allegedly fired at least one round out the back window of the patrol vehicle. Two officers responded by opening fire, wounding the suspect at least once in the upper body, police said.

After several minutes, Bergman reached out the broken window of the rear driver’s side door of the SUV and opened it with the outside handle. He then got out with the handgun tucked in his waistband and walked to the back of the vehicle, still holding the officer’s gear bag, according to police.

After making a failed attempt to open the rear hatch of the SUV, Bergman walked to the driver’s door and tried to open it, prompting at least one officer to fire on him again. Police then sent in a service dog, which subdued the bleeding suspect, allowing them to get him back into custody.

Bergman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, then booked into county jail upon release from the hospital. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

He is due back in court Aug. 20 for a readiness conference.

Three days after the shooting, SDPD identified the officers involved as Timothy Arreola, an eight-year member of the department; Michael Rodriguez, who has been with the SDPD for 10 months; and Paul Yi, who has served with the agency for six years.

The shooting occurred amid intense scrutiny regarding police use of force nationwide, and two other fatal shootings involving San Diego police.

On June 27, 25-year-old Leonardo Ibarra was shot and killed in downtown San Diego. Police said Ibarra was wanted for robbery and pointed a gun at officers just prior to being shot.

On July 9, 49-year-old Richard Lewis Price was shot and killed after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at officers in City Heights.

All three shootings remain under investigation by the SDPD Homicide Unit, then will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office to see if any of the officers could face criminal charges.

The police department said its Internal Affairs Unit will also investigate potential policy violations, while the Shooting Review Board will evaluate the officers’ tactics.

The city’s Community Review Board on Police Practices will also conduct reviews of the shootings, while the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office will also monitor the investigations, police said.

— City News Service

Man Who Allegedly Fired at Officers, Then Shot at SDPD HQ, Pleads Not Guilty was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: