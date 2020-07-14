Man Stabbed in Neck, Carjacked in Chula Vista

Share This Article:

A man selling a used car was stabbed in the neck in Chula Vista by a man who then stole the vehicle, police said Tuesday.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Moss Street between Third and Fourth avenues, according to Chula Vista police.

Some sort of dispute erupted during a sale, and the seller was stabbed in the neck before the assailant took off in the vehicle at the center of the dispute, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Paramedics took the victim, a man believed to be in his early 50s, to a hospital, Sgt. Matt Smith said, adding that the victim remained hospitalized in stable condition as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, but no further description was immediately available.

–City News Service

