Police Report Man Wounded in His Arm During Southcrest Shooting

A man was wounded in an arm Friday evening in a shooting in the Southcrest area of San Diego.

The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of National Avenue, near 38th Street, about 8:40 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A detailed description of the shooter and a motive for the shooting were not disclosed.

It was unclear if the victim was taken to a hospital.

— City News Service

