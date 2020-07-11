Police Report Man Wounded in His Arm During Southcrest Shooting

A man was wounded in an arm Friday evening in a shooting in the Southcrest area of San Diego.
The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of National Avenue, near 38th Street, about 8:40 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
A detailed description of the shooter and a motive for the shooting were not disclosed.
It was unclear if the victim was taken to a hospital.
— City News Service
