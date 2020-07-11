$92 Million Worth of Drugs Seized at U.S.-Mexico Border in June

Share This Article:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Saturday its officers at ports of entry along the California border with Mexico seized more than 43,000 pounds of drugs, with a street value of almost $92 million in the month of June.

CBP officers at the six land ports of entry thwarted numerous attempts to smuggle 34,685 pounds of marijuana, 7,661 pounds of methamphetamine, 635 pounds of cocaine, 166 pounds of heroin, and 165 pounds of fentanyl.

The drugs were strapped to smugglers’ bodies and were secreted in various areas of vehicles such as the gas tank, trunk, seats and quarter panels, officials said.

“These are impressive results and no matter what is occurring in the country, CBP officers remain vigilant,” Pete Flores, San Diego CBP Director of Field Operations, said. “CBP officers’ determination and instincts led to and confiscation of these drugs to keep our country safe.”

Officials said some of the “significant interceptions” included 11,000 pounds of marijuana found in a shipment of limes on June 4 at the Otay Mesa cargo port of entry and 134 pounds of methamphetamine found in doors and the gas tank of a vehicle attempting to cross the Calexico West port of entry on June 24.

For more information, go to cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/cbp-enforcement-statistics.

