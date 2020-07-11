16 Motorists Cited at Sheriff’s Checkpoint in San Marcos

Share This Article:

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies cited 16 drivers for various offenses at a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint, authorities said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted Friday in the 100 block of West Mission Road in San Marcos, according to Sgt. Charles Morreale of the sheriff’s department.

While there were no alcohol or drug arrests, the 16 citations issued were for being an unlicensed driver, driving on a suspended license, speeding, failing to stop at a stop sign and a registered owner allowing an unlicensed driver to drive their vehicle, Morreale said.

The rider of a small motorcycle fled the primary screening of the checkpoint and a short pursuit began, the sergeant said. The motorcyclist allegedly ran several red lights and the pursuit was discontinued. The rider was not located.

Of the 248 cars that went through the checkpoint, 23 were sent to secondary evaluation and one motorist was evaluated for driving under the influence, Morreale said.

Three vehicles were impounded for unlicensed driver, having a suspended driver’s license and expired or fraudulent registration

–City News Service

