Share This Article:

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday morning in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Black Mountain Road and Capricorn Way, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim, a woman believed to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Martinez said.

No descriptions of the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.

Police shut down the intersection for the crash investigation.

–City News Service

Woman Fatally Struck By Hit-and-Run Driver in Mira Mesa was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: