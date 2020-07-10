Woman on Foot Dies in Mira Mesa Hit-and-Run

Share This Article:

A hit-and-run in Mira Mesa left a pedestrian dead Friday morning, authorities said.

The as-yet unidentified victim, believed to be in her 40s, was crossing the 9200 block of Capricorn Way in a crosswalk when a vehicle struck her about 9:45 a.m., according to San Diego Police. She died at the scene.

No descriptions of the vehicle or its driver were available as of midday.

Updated at12:25 p.m. July 10, 2020

–City News Service

