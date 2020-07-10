Harley Rider Hospitalized After Striking Car That Pulled Out in Front of Him

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday evening with leg and head injuries sustained when a car pulled out in front of him in the College West area.

The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Collwood Boulevard, south of Montezuma Road, about 7 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist was riding his Harley-Davidson southbound on Collwood Boulevard when the driver of a Honda parked along the west curb facing southbound pulled out in front of the motorcycle, causing it to run into the side of the car, Heims said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of broken legs and a head injury, but the injuries were considered non-life-threatening, Heims said.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division was investigating the crash.

— City News Service

