Deadly Rabbit Virus RHDV2 Detected in San Diego County

Share This Article:

A deadly virus targeting wild and domestic rabbits has been detected in San Diego County, state wildlife officials confirmed.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV2) is not related to the novel coronavirus and does not affect humans or domestic animals other than rabbits.

The virus had shown up in Mexico, and in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Texas before it was found in a black-tailed jackrabbit carcass submitted from private property near Palm Springs in May — its first sighting in California.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that it has since been detected in San Diego, Orange and San Bernardino counties. A wild jackrabbit died of RHDV2 in Poway in June, according to the House Rabbit Society.

“Infected rabbits and jackrabbits may exhibit no symptoms leading up to their sudden death, or may suffer from fever, swelling, internal bleeding and liver necrosis,” a CDFW statement said. “The range of susceptible species in North America is currently unknown, but all rabbit, jackrabbit, hare and pika species are likely susceptible.”

The California Department of Food and Agriculture recently put a quarantine in place in which “No rabbit, hare, or their product (meat, pelts, hides, carcasses, etc.) or equipment used to process rabbits may enter California from states or counties where RHD has been diagnosed within the previous year.”

Officials have issued the following guidelines for those who own domestic rabbits or who come into contact with wild hares:

— House rabbits should remain inside at all times to minimize potential contact;

— Any sick or dead rabbits should be reported to state wildlife officials and should NOT be touched;

— Any unusual illness or sudden rabbit deaths should be reported to your veterinarian immediately;

— The virus is highly contagious, and can be spread by direct contact with infected animals and/or their urine/feces; can also be spread on contaminated objects, insects, etc., therefore good hygiene practices are necessary — i.e. wash hands thoroughly before and after handling rabbits, thorough disinfection, leave shoes outside, insect control, etc.

— Know your hay/feed sources and if they are near areas affected by the outbreak;

— Keep dogs on a leash when outside so they don’t interact with wild rabbits; consider having dogs wear booties when outside, or wash their paws before they come inside. Keep dogs and rabbits in separate areas of your home.

A vaccine has been developed and is available on order. Domestic rabbit owners are encouraged to contact their veterinarian for more information.

–City News Service

Deadly Rabbit Virus RHDV2 Detected in San Diego County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: