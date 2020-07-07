Pedestrian, 53, Hit by Trolley in Encanto-Area Neighborhood

Share This Article:

A trolley struck a possibly suicidal woman Tuesday morning on a stretch of rails in the Encanto area, leaving her with apparently non-life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.

The medical emergency at Imperial Avenue and 68th Street occurred about 10:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Firefighters freed the 53-year-old pedestrian from underneath the light-rail tram, then paramedics took her to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, Sgt. Allan Butchart said.

Preliminary evidence indicated that the woman, who was expected to survive, may have been trying to kill herself by stepping into the path of the trolley, Butchart said.

–City News Service

