Blaze Damages Abandoned House in Southcrest Neighborhood

A blaze damaged an abandoned house in the Southcrest neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

The non-injury fire was reported shortly after 11:40 p.m. Monday at a vacant house near the intersection of South 36th Street and Newton Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews responded to the scene and saw smoke and flames coming from the house, Munoz said, adding that the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes.

A damage estimate was not immediately available and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

