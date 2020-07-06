Sheriff’s Department Seeking Help in Locating Missing Woman

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department put a call out Monday for help finding a 19-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two months.

Christalyne Suyat was last seen May 7, according to her family, and was reported missing one week later.

The sheriff’s department said she’s believed to be staying in the area between Spring Valley and Chula Vista. A sheriff’s release stated that there’s “also a possibility she is in a hospital, but sheriff’s detectives are unable to confirm this.”

Suyat was described as 5 feet tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her right hand, a Roman numeral tattoo on her left forearm, and a “distinct” mole on her left cheek.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

— City News Service

