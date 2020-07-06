Hit-and-Run Harley Rider Seriously Injures Pedestrian on Sunset Cliffs

Share This Article:

Police Monday were searching for a motorcyclist who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in the Ocean Beach area before fleeing the scene.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Voltaire Street, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A 51-year-old man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in heavy traffic when several vehicles stopped in front of him at a red light at Voltaire Street, Buttle said.

The motorcyclist moved to the left and began passing the stopped vehicles when a 26-year-old man on the east side of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard began crossing the road between stopped vehicles and was struck by the motorcycle, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dislocated hip, Buttle said. The motorcyclist fled the scene, leaving his female passenger behind.

— City News Service

