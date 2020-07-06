Fatality Reported When Truck Hits Bridge Pillar on Interstate 5

Share This Article:

At least one person died Sunday evening when a truck struck a bridge pillar on Interstate 5 in Barrio Logan, went down an embankment and caught fire.

The accident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the southbound freeway at Cesar E. Chavez Parkway North, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The bridge pillar did not appear to be damaged, but the CHP called Caltrans to inspect it.

Lanes 3 and 4 in the crash zone were shut down until 11:46 p.m.

— City News Service

