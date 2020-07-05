Good Samaritan Rescues Motorist From Overturned Car

Share This Article:

A Good Samaritan rescued a motorist Sunday after a vehicle flipped over and landed on its roof on southbound Interstate 5 south of Nobel Drive, authorities said.

The accident happened at 9:40 a.m. when a red Toyota Scion overturned in the lane next to the slow lane on I-5, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

Motorists stopped to help pull out the Scion’s occupant, and a witness told the CHP that one person was pulled out of the vehicle by a Good Samaritan.

Caltrans San Diego reported that the three right lanes on southbound I- 5 were blocked.

No other information on the accident was immediately available.

–City News Service

