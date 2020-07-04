Woman Shot, Killed During Fight in Bonita Parking Lot

Share This Article:

A woman was fatally shot Saturday night following a parking lot fight at an apartment complex in the Bonita area.

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responded at 7:40 p.m. to a report of shooting at the complex in the 5100 block of Cedarwood Road, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the homicide unit.

The initial investigation revealed a fight took place between several women in the parking lot before the woman was shot. When deputies arrived, they found people giving the woman CPR, Seiver said.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200 or to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

— City News Service

