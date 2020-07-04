4 Drivers Cited By Sheriff’s Deputies At Encinitas Checkpoint

DUI checkpoint sign
A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Four drivers were cited at a DUI and driver license checkpoint on South Coast Highway 101, San Diego County Sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

The checkpoint in the 1800 block of South Coast Highway 101 was conducted Friday, said Sgt. Rob Siegfried of the sheriff’s department.

There were no DUI alcohol or drug arrests, but of the 638 cars that passed through the checkpoint, 11 total citations were issued and two vehicles were towed, Siegfried said.

Four drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver license or suspended license, Siegfried said. Three field sobriety tests were conducted.

–City News Service

July 4th, 2020

