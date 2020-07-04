Share This Article:

Four drivers were cited at a DUI and driver license checkpoint on South Coast Highway 101, San Diego County Sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The checkpoint in the 1800 block of South Coast Highway 101 was conducted Friday, said Sgt. Rob Siegfried of the sheriff’s department.

There were no DUI alcohol or drug arrests, but of the 638 cars that passed through the checkpoint, 11 total citations were issued and two vehicles were towed, Siegfried said.

Four drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver license or suspended license, Siegfried said. Three field sobriety tests were conducted.

–City News Service

4 Drivers Cited By Sheriff’s Deputies At Encinitas Checkpoint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: