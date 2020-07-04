1 Dead in Early Morning Crash on Interstate 5 Near Del Mar

Share This Article:

At least one person was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 near Del Mar, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:07 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Via De La Valle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white sedan, motorcycle and a truck were involved in the crash, according to reports from the scene.

A videographer at the scene said the deceased victim was the motorcycle rider.

All northbound traffic was stopped just south of Del Mar Heights Road and taken off the freeway at that exit, the CHP said.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

