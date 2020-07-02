San Diego Police Announce Thursday Night Drunk Driving Checkpoint

Share This Article:

The Fourth of July holiday weekend will begin with a DUI and license checkpoint set up somewhere in the city limits of San Diego on Thursday night.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department‘s traffic division will be stopping drivers between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing. The location will be chosen based on previous DUI accidents and arrests.

Checkpoints are regularly announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink alcohol or smoke marijuana to excess and then get behind the wheel.

Authorities are planning other DUI enforcement measures for the long holiday weekend.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department plans to set up a checkpoint on Friday night somewhere in the city limits of Encinitas. The California Highway Patrol plans maximum enforcement from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight Sunday.

“However you choose to celebrate the weekend, do it without putting yourself or others at risk,” warned CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley.

Bars have been closed in San Diego County since Wednesday morning to prevent the spread of coronavrius, but restaurants can still service alcohol with food until 10 p.m.

