1 Person Seriously Injured When SUV and Truck Crash Head-on in Rural Dulzura

One person suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Thursday morning on state Route 94 near Dulzura in east San Diego County.

The crash, involving an SUV and a “construction-type truck,” was reported shortly before 7:20 a.m. on state Route 94 near Otay Truck Trail, northwest of Dulzura, Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots said.

One person in the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Shoots said, adding that four other occupants of the vehicles were uninjured in the crash.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

— City News Service

