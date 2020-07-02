1 Person Seriously Injured When SUV and Truck Crash Head-on in Rural Dulzura

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Cal Fire personnel at crash site
Cal Fire personnel at the crash site near Dulzura. Photo courtesy Cal Fire

One person suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Thursday morning on state Route 94 near Dulzura in east San Diego County.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The crash, involving an SUV and a “construction-type truck,” was reported shortly before 7:20 a.m. on state Route 94 near Otay Truck Trail, northwest of Dulzura, Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots said.

One person in the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Shoots said, adding that four other occupants of the vehicles were uninjured in the crash.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

— City News Service

1 Person Seriously Injured When SUV and Truck Crash Head-on in Rural Dulzura was last modified: July 2nd, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss