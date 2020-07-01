Hearing Scheduled for Sex Offender Slated for Pauma Valley Release

Share This Article:

A public hearing regarding the proposed placement of a convicted sex offender at a supervised home in Pauma Valley is scheduled for July 31, officials said Wednesday.

Joseph Bocklett, 75, was convicted of three sexual offenses over a 19- year period involving victims between the ages of 4 and 9, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. He was last sentenced in 2000 to a 17- year prison term and later civilly committed to Coalinga State Hospital to undergo treatment.

Bocklett is classified as a Sexually Violent Predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them a danger to the public.

Bocklett petitioned the court last year to be granted release into the Conditional Release program and on Monday, the Department of State Hospitals proposed that Bocklett be housed at 15077 Adams Drive.

Sexually Violent Predators are monitored via GPS ankle devices and are typically placed in low population areas.

Members of the public may submit comments regarding the proposed placement location until July 14. Comments will be forwarded to the Department of State Hospitals and San Diego Superior Court prior to Bocklett’s hearing.

Comments may be submitted by emailing sdsafe@sdsheriff.org, calling 858-495-3619, or mailing SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego 92123.

The court hearing is scheduled to be conducted at 9 a.m., July 31 over Zoom.

— City News Service

