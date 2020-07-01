Share This Article:

A 6-year-old boy was in stable condition Wednesday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the chest while playing with a handgun he found under a mattress in a Colina Del Sol home.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at a home on 52nd Street, between El Cajon Boulevard and Trojan Avenue, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The boy was playing in his grandmother’s room when he found a 22-caliber handgun underneath the mattress, Buttle said. The boy started playing with the handgun, which discharged a bullet that struck him in the chest, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a ”through-and-through” gunshot wound to his chest, Buttle said, adding that the boy was in stable condition as of 4 a.m.

Detectives with the police department’s child abuse division were investigating the incident.

— City News Service

6-Year-Old Boy Wounded Playing with Loaded 22-Caliber Handgun was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: