2 People Wounded in Shooting at Birthday Party in Skyline Neighborhood

Two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting at a birthday party in the Skyline neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at a house on Madrone Avenue near 69th Street, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A family was throwing a birthday party at the home when six men showed up and started a fight, Buttle said.

During the fight, two gunshots were fired, the officer said. One of the bullets struck a 67-year-old man in the chest and the other struck a 26- year-old woman on the left side of her abdomen.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the man was admitted to the ICU for treatment of a collapsed lung and damage to his abdomen, Buttle said. The woman was expected to be kept overnight for observation.

An update on their status was not immediately available.

The suspects were last seen driving westbound on Madrone Avenue, but a detailed description of the suspects or the vehicle was not immediately available.

— City News Service

