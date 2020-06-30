25-Year-Old Man Arrested After His Mother Dies from ‘Traumatic Injuries’

Share This Article:

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Monday in the death of his 53-year-old mother, whose body was found with traumatic injuries in their College West home.

Family members went to the woman’s home, in the 4800 block of Collwood Boulevard, after not hearing from her for two days, Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department said.

They found her body inside the home, but her car and her 25-year-old son, who lived with her, were gone.

Police responded to the home about 4:40 p.m. to investigate.

“It appeared the woman suffered traumatic injuries and was the victim of a homicide,” Dobbs said.

The family provided information to investigators that led to the son, who was in a hospital receiving treatment for injuries to his hands, Dobbs said.

He was taken into custody and will be processed as a “possible suspect in the homicide,” according to Dobbs.

The names of the mother and son were withheld until the family members are able to notify the rest of their family.

— City News Service

