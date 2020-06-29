Man, 62, Who Was Fatally Shot in Mountain View Area ID’d

San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office at the County Operations Center.
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 62-year-old man found fatally shot a week ago in a Mountain View-area neighborhood.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire found Arthur C. Langley of San Diego mortally wounded in a vehicle in the 1100 block of South 45th Street shortly before midnight last Monday. Medics took Langley to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said.

The motive for the shooting is  unknown.

“The investigation is ongoing, and little is known about the circumstances surrounding (Langley’s) death,” Brown said. “Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.”

–City News Service

