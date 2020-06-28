Shooting at Walmart Distribution Center in Red Bluff Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured

Share This Article:

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff in northern California left two dead and injured four others on Saturday afternoon.

The incident started around 3:30 pm, according to the Tehma County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said the attacker circled the center’s parking lot four times before crashing his vehicle into the building and opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

The shooter killed a Walmart employee before officers shot and killed the attacker.

The authorities identified the employee as Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, of Orland. The shooter was not immediately identified.

Walmart said it was aware of the situation and was working with law enforcement authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” the company said in a statement.

“This is an active police investigation and we will continue to work with Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and assist in their investigation in any way possible,” it added.

The injured were taken to Red Bluff’s St. Elizabeth Community Hospital.

Local media said the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation with assistance from the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Red Bluff is a city of about 14,000 people located around 130 miles north of Sacramento.

— Reuters

