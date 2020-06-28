Protest Against Police Shooting Begins in Downtown San Diego

Share This Article:

A “Justice for Leo” protest against Saturday’s police shooting of a man on Sixth Avenue was under way Sunday at the scene of the incident.

The protest was more like a vigil at Sixth Avenue and A Street, where a small memorial was set up and began to grow with more flowers and photos Sunday morning.

About 50 people, all wearing masks, gathered near the freshly relit candles at a “Love for Leo” memorial —- although the victim wasn’t officially declared dead.

The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, when two officers from the San Diego Police Department noticed a man leaving a building on the west side of the street and thought he resembled a man sought in connection with a recent robbery, according to SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

The suspect — who officers thought they recognized from a wanted poster — pointed a gun at them, authorities said. The officers tried to engage the man, before he allegedly took out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at one of them, police said.

“When the officers attempted to contact the male he refused to cooperate with their directions and walked away,” Dobbs said, adding one chased him down the street, the other on the sidewalk. “As he was walking, he dropped the items he was carrying in his hands and began reaching towards his waistband.”

It was the officer in the street the suspect was aiming at, Dobbs said. Both officers shot at the man, who was hit and fell to the ground, he said.

The officers handcuffed the man and provided first aid before paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said. His condition was not released.

No officers were injured.

Protesters gathered at the scene late Saturday demanding police transparency. About 120 people gathered around police tape, many of them yelling at officers and demanding answers, according to the San Diego Union- Tribune. They chanted “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

The police department tweeted updates about the shooting Saturday night, including a photo of a gun that had been wrapped in cloth, allegedly carried by the man who was shot.

Responders to the police accounts on Twitter asked for the immediate release of body-cam video from both officers.

Police said surveillance video from a nearby business backs up their claim the man refused to cooperate. Police tweeted a single image from the surveillance video of the incident and pictures of a gun found on the sidewalk.

It remains unclear whether the suspect shot at police.

The 25-year-old man’s identity has not been released, but some protesters said the man’s first name is Leo.

After the Homicide Unit completes its investigation, the shooting will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the officers face any criminal liability for their actions, police said.

The Internal Affairs Unit, the Shooting Review Board and the Community Review Board on Police Practices also will review the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will monitor the investigations.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

