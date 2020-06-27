San Diego Police Officers Involved in Downtown Shooting

Share This Article:

San Diego police officers were involved in a shooting Saturday in the downtown area, authorities said.

It happened at 5:48 p.m. around Sixth Avenue and B Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

In a Tweet, San Diego Police said the shooting involved a man suspected of a robbery on June 21. He reportedly pointed a gun at officers when officers then “discharged their service weapons.”

The Homicide Unit was sent to the scene, the Tweet said.

–City News Service

