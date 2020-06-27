1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Head-on Crash on Route 94 in Rural Dulzura

Share This Article:

One person died and two others were critically injured Saturday morning in a head-on crash on Route 94 in the rural East County community of Dulzura.

Cal Fire reported the fatal accident shortly after 7 a.m. east of the intersection with Summit Road.

A photo posted by the agency showed firefighters extricating victims from the wreckage.

Route 94 is closed in the area of the crash.

