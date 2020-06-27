1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Head-on Crash on Route 94 in Rural Dulzura

Cal Fire at the scene of the crash
Firefighters at the scene of the fatal crash in Dulzura. Photo courtesy Cal Fire

One person died and two others were critically injured Saturday morning in a head-on crash on Route 94 in the rural East County community of Dulzura.

Cal Fire reported the fatal accident shortly after 7 a.m. east of the intersection with Summit Road.

A photo posted by the agency showed firefighters extricating victims from the wreckage.

Route 94 is closed in the area of the crash.

