1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Head-on Crash on Route 94 in Rural Dulzura

One person died and two others were critically injured Saturday morning in a head-on crash on Route 94 in the rural East County community of Dulzura.
Cal Fire reported the fatal accident shortly after 7 a.m. east of the intersection with Summit Road.
A photo posted by the agency showed firefighters extricating victims from the wreckage.
Route 94 is closed in the area of the crash.
