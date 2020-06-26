Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured on Avocado Avenue in El Cajon

A pedestrian in his 50s was hospitalized Friday morning in critical condition with head and leg injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in El Cajon.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Avocado and Washington avenues about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Jeremiah Larson of the El Cajon Police Department.
A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling southbound on Avocado Avenue and as it passed through the intersection at Washington Avenue, a pedestrian was in the roadway and was struck by the vehicle, Larson said. It was unclear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Larson said.
Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash.
No arrest was immediately reported.
The name of the victim was not disclosed.
— City News Service
