Share This Article:

A pedestrian in his 50s was hospitalized Friday morning in critical condition with head and leg injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in El Cajon.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The accident occurred at the intersection of Avocado and Washington avenues about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Jeremiah Larson of the El Cajon Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling southbound on Avocado Avenue and as it passed through the intersection at Washington Avenue, a pedestrian was in the roadway and was struck by the vehicle, Larson said. It was unclear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Larson said.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash.

No arrest was immediately reported.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

— City News Service

Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured on Avocado Avenue in El Cajon was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: