Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured on Avocado Avenue in El Cajon

Exterior of El Cajon Police Department headquarters.
Exterior of El Cajon Police Department headquarters. Courtesy of the department

A pedestrian in his 50s was hospitalized Friday morning in critical condition with head and leg injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in El Cajon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Avocado and Washington avenues about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Jeremiah Larson of the El Cajon Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling southbound on Avocado Avenue and as it passed through the intersection at Washington Avenue, a pedestrian was in the roadway and was struck by the vehicle, Larson said. It was unclear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Larson said.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash.

No arrest was immediately reported.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

— City News Service

