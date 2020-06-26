Man Killed in Stabbing in Ridgeview-Webster Neighborhood

Share This Article:

Detectives sought Friday to identify and track down the killer of a 31-year-old man who was stabbed in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood.

Officers responding to a report of an assault shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday found the victim suffering from wounds to his upper body at Charles Lewis III Memorial Park in the 4300 block of Home Avenue, according to San Diego Police.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

“The initial investigation by patrol officers determined the incident occurred in the area of 4600 Home Avenue and the victim drove himself to the location he was found,” Lt. Matt Dobbs said late Friday morning. “It is still early in the investigation, and detectives will be searching for evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.”

Investigators had no detailed description of the assailant, who was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket at the time of the slaying, Dobbs said

Police disclosed no suspected motive for the stabbing.

Updated at 11:45 a.m. June 26, 2020

–City News Service

