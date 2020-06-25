Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday were searching for a hit-and- run driver who seriously injured a pedestrian in the driveway of a Spring Valley park.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported shortly after 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at Goodland Acres Park on Troy Street, near Central Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

An unknown driver was westbound on Troy street in a vehicle described as a gold Honda Civic when the vehicle drifted to the right for unknown reasons and struck a 45-year-old man standing in the park’s driveway, Garrow said.

He suffered major injures and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego for treatment, the officer said.

The vehicle was last seen southbound on Central Avenue, but no detailed description of the driver was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the CHP’s El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.

–City News Service

Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver at Spring Valley Park was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: