2 Men Wounded in Gang-Related Shooting in Vista Parking Lot

Two men were lightly wounded in a possibly gang-related shooting in a Vista parking lot, authorities said Thursday.
Dispatchers received reports of a shooting around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a parking lot on East Vista Way and Arcadia Way, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Tim Matzkiw said.
Investigators determined that two men were walking in the area when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and the men inside the vehicle got into an argument with pair, Matzkiw said.
The vehicle was driven off, but a short time later two men from the vehicle walked back to the parking lot and started arguing again with the victims.
“Words were exchanged, and two shots were fired from a small caliber handgun,” the lieutenant said.
Deputies responded to the scene, but everyone was gone by the time they arrived, Matzkiw said.
Family members drove one victim to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder, he said. The other victim was shot in the calf, but refused medical help.
The injuries to both victims were not considered life-threatening, Matzkiw said, adding that investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.
— City News Service
