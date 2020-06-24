Teenage Boy Killed, 7 Other Teens Injured in Carlsbad Rollover Crash

Share This Article:

A teenage boy was killed and seven other teens were injured in a solo-vehicle rollover crash early Wednesday in Carlsbad, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 2:25 a.m. on Carlsbad Village Drive near Valley Street.

A 1999 Toyota 4Runner with eight teenage occupants was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control for unknown reasons and the SUV rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side, Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

A male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the other seven teens were taken to area hospital for treatment of injuries ranging from serious to minor, Calderwood said.

The ages of the victims were not immediately available, but they were all under 18, the lieutenant said.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, Calderwood said.

Police shut down both directions of Carlsbad Village Drive between Highland Drive and Monroe Street for the investigation.

–City News Service

