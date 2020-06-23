Police Investigating Shooting Death on Street in Mountain View

Police Tuesday were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Mountain View neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday on Newton Avenue near South 44th Street, according to San Diego Police.
Officers responded to the scene and found a 62-year-old man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.
No suspect description was immediately available.
— City News Service
