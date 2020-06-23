Blaze Causes Estimated $75K in Damage at Barrio Logan Apartment

Share This Article:

A fire Tuesday caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to a Barrio Logan apartment, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported at around 5 a.m. at a studio apartment on National Avenue near South 29th Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

Crews responded to the home and knocked down the flames within 15 minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and an estimated $25,000 in damage to its contents, he said. San Diego Gas & Electric was called to the scene to check the electrical utilities in the unit.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

–City News Service

