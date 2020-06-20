Thief Pistol Whips and Shoots Teenage Boy While Stealing His Cellphone

Share This Article:

A 17-year-old boy was pistol whipped and shot in the leg by a man who also snatched the boy’s cellphone Saturday morning in the Grantville neighborhood of San Diego.

The teenager was talking on his cellphone in the 6100 block of Decena Drive when he was approached by the suspect at 4 a.m., who demanded his cellphone, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim refused and was pistol whipped and then shot in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene with the boy’s cellphone, Martinez said. The boy suffered a laceration to the head and a shattered femur. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital.

The suspect was about 6-foot, 4-inches tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green pants.

Anyone with any information regarding the assault and shooting was urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

