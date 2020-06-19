Escondido Officers Shoot Crowbar-Wielding Man at Traffic Stop

Share This Article:

A 45-year-old man was shot by an Escondido police officer Friday morning during a traffic stop, police said.

It happened shortly after 3:40 a.m. on Broadway near West Washington Avenue, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police pulled over a white sedan on Broadway after receiving reports that a man driving the car violated a restraining order at a nearby home, 10News reported.

The man then allegedly got out of the car holding a crowbar and advanced toward an officer’s squad car before the officer opened fire.

The man was struck multiple times and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the news station. An update on his status was not immediately available.

The officer was not injured during the encounter.

West Washington Avenue between Broadway and North Escondido Boulevard was shut down for the investigation.

— City News Service

