Man Drowns While Searching for Frogs with Son in Potrero

A man died after the boat he was on with his son capsized on a small body of water in Potrero, authorities said Thursday.

It happened shortly before 9:25 p.m. Wednesday off the 1100 block of Saxon Road, north of state Route 94, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Glen Twyman said.

A man and his 11-year-old son were on a boat looking for frogs when the vessel capsized, sending them into the water, 10News reported.

The man was able to save his son by putting him back into the boat, but the man drowned and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news station.

–City News Service

