Carlsbad’s Brehon Roy Quigley — listed as a local Mercedes dealership’s finance director — was behind bars Wednesday for allegedly killing his roommate.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a death in the 2500 block of West Ranch Street at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday found a 40-year-old woman dead in an apartment in the neighborhood near the intersection of El Camino Real and Tamarack Avenue, police said.

Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Detectives questioned the woman’s roommate, 44-year-old Quigley, then arrested him, said Carlsbad police Lt. Jason Jackowski. Quigley was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of murder.

Police declined to release details on how the victim died and would not disclose a suspected motive for the alleged slaying.

“The investigation into what occurred and why is ongoing,” the lieutenant said. “No additional information is being released at this time.”

Quigley is listed as finance director of Mercedes-Benz of Escondido. An employee of the dealership told Times of San Diego: “At this time, I have no comment.”

A call to his office number Wednesday went to voice mail.

Updated at 4:51 p.m. June 17, 2020

— City News Service contributed to this report.

