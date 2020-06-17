Blaze Tears Through Abandoned Barrio Logan Warehouse

Share This Article:

A blaze tore through an abandoned Barrio Logan warehouse that had burned three previous times in the last eight months, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly after 2:50 a.m. in the 3500 block of Dalbergia Street, just south of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire warranted a two-alarm response and crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. It took crews about three hours to achieve complete knockdown on the flames.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

In addition to the blaze early Wednesday morning, firefighters have previously fought flames at the same building last April 14, on Dec. 26, 2019 and on Oct. 25, 2019.

–City News Service

