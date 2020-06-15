Man Sentenced Nearly Five Years For Robbing Chula Vista Bank

Share This Article:

A repeat offender who robbed a Chula Vista bank last year and fled the scene on an electric scooter was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in federal prison.

Mario Daniel Haro, 32, a U.S. citizen who was living in Rosarito, Mexico, pleaded guilty earlier this year to robbing the Chase bank at 2121 Olympic Parkway on Oct. 14, 2019. Haro was sentenced Monday to 57 months in prison.

He was also previously convicted in 2008 for robbing a Chula Vista bank, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Unfortunately this defendant failed to take advantage of his second chance and committed an additional violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “As this case demonstrates, individuals who reoffend will be investigated, arrested and convicted and usually the sentence will be longer. Hopefully this time the defendant learned a lesson.”

Prosecutors said Haro went into the bank about 3 p.m. Oct. 14, and gave a bank teller a note that read, “I have a GUN! Give me all money. NO INK Packages.”

He made off with about $1,000 in cash, then fled on a Lime electric scooter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

— City News Service

