Suicidal Man Drives Over Cliff with Twin Daughters in His Pickup Truck

Wreckage of pickup truck
The wreckage of the pickup truck off Sunset Cliffs. Courtesy OnScene.TV

An apparently suicidal man with twin, 2-year-old daughters in his pickup truck drove into the Pacific Ocean from Sunset Cliffs on Saturday morning.

The man and his daughters were rescued by firefighters and hospitalized with no immediate word on their injuries.

Police had earlier issued a countywide alert for the man.

A videographer on the scene said residents told him the pickup sped down Hill Street around 5 a.m. with police in chase, hit a guard rail and flew off the cliff.

The Dodge RAM pickup can to rest upside down in shallow water near Luscomb’s Point.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Suicidal Man Drives Over Cliff with Twin Daughters in His Pickup Truck was last modified: June 13th, 2020

