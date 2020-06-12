A wildfire that charred nearly 100 open acres of rugged terrain in a remote portion of southeastern San Diego County was 50% contained Friday morning, authorities said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The blaze began spreading for unknown reasons late Thursday afternoon in Marron Valley, about two miles west of Tecate and roughly a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Cal Fire.
By 6 p.m. Thursday, crews had halted the spread of the blaze at 90 acres. No structural damage was reported.
As of 7:30 a.m., the fire remained at 90 acres and was 50% contained, Cal Fire reported.
–City News Service
Wildfire near U.S.-Mexico Border Now 50% Contained was last modified: June 12th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: