Wildfire Charring Back-Country Terrain Near Jamul Now 40% Contained

A wildfire that blackened about 100 acres of brush near Jamul was 40% contained Friday morning, authorities said.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday off the 17000 block of Skyline Truck Trail in Lawson Valley, according to Cal Fire.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the flames had spread over about 100 acres and were threatening at least one structure, Cal Fire reported.

A short time later, authorities issued evacuation orders for residences between the 15000 block of Skyline Truck Trail and its intersection with Twisted Oak Road, as well as along Wisecarver Truck Trail.

Firefighters halted the spread of the flames by 3 p.m. Thursday and there were no reports of structural damage or injuries.

The evacuation orders and road closures were lifted by 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

As of 7:30 a.m., the blaze remained at about 100 acres and was 40% contained, Cal Fire reported.

–City News Service

