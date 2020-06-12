Fire Damages Large Industrial Building in Otay Mesa Area

Share This Article:

A blaze damaged a large industrial building in the Otay Mesa area Friday morning.

The non-injury fire was reported shortly before 9:35 a.m. in the 6900 block of Camino Maquiladora, off Otay Mesa Road between Pacific Rim Court and Cactus Road, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews, who arrived to see smoke coming from the roof of the building, knocked down the flames within 20 minutes, Munoz said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, and a damage estimate was not immediately released.

–City News Service

