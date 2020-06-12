Share This Article:

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health has extended the existing beach water-contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough shoreline north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary, and water sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the border north to the Imperial Beach shoreline.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

–City News Service

County Extends Beach Closure to Imperial Beach, Citing Tijuana Sewage Runoff was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: