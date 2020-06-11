Fire Destroys Large Home in Unincorporated Area Near El Cajon

Firefighters outside burning home
Firefighters outside the burning home near Bostonia. Courtesy OnScene.TV

An intense blaze gutted a large home near Bostonia Wednesday afternoon, but no one was injured.

The fire in the 1600 block of Via Elisa Drive in an unincorporated area near El Cajon erupted about 2:40 p.m. and took about a half-hour to subdue, according to a Heartland Fire & Rescue dispatcher.

There was no word on what sparked the blaze that engulfed the home just north of Greenfield Drive.

— City News Service

