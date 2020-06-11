100-Acre ‘Skyline Fire’ Sparks Evacuations East of Jamul, Road Closures

Share This Article:

A wildfire blackened scores of brushy open acres near Jamul Thursday, prompting evacuations of back-country homes and closures of rural roads.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m. off the 17000 block of Skyline Truck Trail in Lawson Valley, according to Cal Fire.

Within 90 minutes, the flames had spread over about 100 acres and were threatening at least one structure, Cal Fire reported.

As ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the blaze, authorities issued evacuation orders for residences between the 15000 block of Skyline Truck Trail and its intersection with Twisted Oak Road, as well as along Wisecarver Truck Trail.

As of 3 p.m., firefighters had halted the spread of the flames, according to Cal Fire. There were no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries.

— City News Service

